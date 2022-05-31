SRU Steels Limi Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.82 crore, down 64.97% Y-o-Y
May 31, 2022 / 02:02 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SRU Steels Limited are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.82 crore in March 2022 down 64.97% from Rs. 5.20 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2022 up 3.47% from Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.24 crore in March 2022 down 35.14% from Rs. 0.37 crore in March 2021.
SRU Steels Limi EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.11 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.11 in March 2021.
|SRU Steels Limited
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.82
|3.15
|5.20
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.82
|3.15
|5.20
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.63
|3.13
|4.60
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.57
|-0.36
|-0.27
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.12
|0.12
|0.10
|Depreciation
|0.03
|0.03
|0.03
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.41
|0.18
|0.40
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.21
|0.05
|0.34
|Other Income
|--
|0.04
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.21
|0.09
|0.34
|Interest
|0.09
|0.07
|0.25
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.12
|0.01
|0.09
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.12
|0.01
|0.09
|Tax
|0.03
|0.00
|0.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.09
|0.01
|0.09
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.09
|0.01
|0.09
|Equity Share Capital
|7.99
|7.99
|7.99
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.11
|0.01
|0.11
|Diluted EPS
|0.11
|0.01
|0.11
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.11
|0.01
|0.11
|Diluted EPS
|0.11
|0.01
|0.11
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited