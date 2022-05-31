SRU Steels Limi Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.82 crore, down 64.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.82 crore in March 2022 down 64.97% from Rs. 5.20 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2022 up 3.47% from Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.24 crore in March 2022 down 35.14% from Rs. 0.37 crore in March 2021.

SRU Steels Limi EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.11 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.11 in March 2021.