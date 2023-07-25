SRU Steels Limi Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 9.16 crore, up 489.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.16 crore in June 2023 up 489.76% from Rs. 1.55 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2023 up 100.88% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2023 down 8.33% from Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2022.

SRU Steels Limi EPS has increased to Rs. 0.06 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.04 in June 2022.