SRU Steels Limi Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3.15 crore, down 66.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.15 crore in December 2021 down 66.64% from Rs. 9.44 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021 down 63.88% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2021 down 53.85% from Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2020.

SRU Steels Limi EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.04 in December 2020.