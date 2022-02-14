SRU Steels Limi Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3.15 crore, down 66.64% Y-o-Y
February 14, 2022 / 10:12 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SRU Steels Limited are:
Net Sales at Rs 3.15 crore in December 2021 down 66.64% from Rs. 9.44 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021 down 63.88% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2021 down 53.85% from Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2020.
SRU Steels Limi EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.04 in December 2020.
|SRU Steels Limited
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3.15
|8.03
|9.44
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3.15
|8.03
|9.44
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|3.13
|6.86
|7.46
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.36
|0.56
|1.07
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.12
|0.12
|0.08
|Depreciation
|0.03
|0.03
|0.03
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.18
|0.37
|0.57
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.05
|0.09
|0.23
|Other Income
|0.04
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.09
|0.09
|0.23
|Interest
|0.07
|-0.01
|0.16
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.01
|0.11
|0.07
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.01
|0.11
|0.07
|Tax
|0.00
|0.03
|0.04
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.01
|0.08
|0.03
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.01
|0.08
|0.03
|Equity Share Capital
|7.99
|7.99
|7.99
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.01
|0.10
|0.04
|Diluted EPS
|0.01
|0.10
|0.04
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.01
|0.10
|0.04
|Diluted EPS
|0.01
|0.10
|0.04
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited