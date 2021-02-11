SRU Steels Limi Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 9.44 crore, down 13.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.44 crore in December 2020 down 13.05% from Rs. 10.86 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2020 up 117.78% from Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2020 up 218.18% from Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2019.

SRU Steels Limi EPS has increased to Rs. 0.04 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.21 in December 2019.