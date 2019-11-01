Srikalahasthi Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 457.35 crore, up 4.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 457.35 crore in September 2019 up 4.48% from Rs. 437.76 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 35.91 crore in September 2019 up 7.98% from Rs. 33.26 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 79.98 crore in September 2019 up 11.45% from Rs. 71.76 crore in September 2018.

Srikalahasthi EPS has increased to Rs. 7.69 in September 2019 from Rs. 7.13 in September 2018.

Srikalahasthi shares closed at 180.10 on October 31, 2019 (NSE) and has given -16.95% returns over the last 6 months and -4.91% over the last 12 months.