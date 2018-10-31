Srikalahasthi Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 437.76 crore, up 28.63% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 437.76 crore in September 2018 up 28.63% from Rs. 340.33 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 33.26 crore in September 2018 down 10.54% from Rs. 37.17 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 71.76 crore in September 2018 up 0.79% from Rs. 71.20 crore in September 2017.

Srikalahasthi EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.13 in September 2018 from Rs. 9.34 in September 2017.

Srikalahasthi shares closed at 175.65 on October 30, 2018 (NSE) and has given -49.29% returns over the last 6 months and -49.76% over the last 12 months.