Srikalahasthi Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 474.51 crore, up 19.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 474.51 crore in March 2021 up 19.08% from Rs. 398.47 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 39.78 crore in March 2021 down 21.59% from Rs. 50.73 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 74.99 crore in March 2021 down 14.81% from Rs. 88.03 crore in March 2020.

Srikalahasthi EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.52 in March 2021 from Rs. 10.86 in March 2020.

Srikalahasthi shares closed at 205.20 on May 03, 2021 (NSE) and has given 75.31% returns over the last 6 months and 45.07% over the last 12 months.