Srikalahasthi Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 398.47 crore, down 2.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 398.47 crore in March 2020 down 2.5% from Rs. 408.70 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 50.73 crore in March 2020 up 41.57% from Rs. 35.83 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 88.03 crore in March 2020 up 38.32% from Rs. 63.64 crore in March 2019.

Srikalahasthi EPS has increased to Rs. 10.86 in March 2020 from Rs. 7.60 in March 2019.

Srikalahasthi shares closed at 148.05 on June 01, 2020 (NSE) and has given -8.04% returns over the last 6 months and -18.85% over the last 12 months.