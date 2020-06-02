App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jun 02, 2020 09:24 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Srikalahasthi Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 398.47 crore, down 2.5% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Srikalahasthi Pipes are:

Net Sales at Rs 398.47 crore in March 2020 down 2.5% from Rs. 408.70 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 50.73 crore in March 2020 up 41.57% from Rs. 35.83 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 88.03 crore in March 2020 up 38.32% from Rs. 63.64 crore in March 2019.

Srikalahasthi EPS has increased to Rs. 10.86 in March 2020 from Rs. 7.60 in March 2019.

Srikalahasthi shares closed at 148.05 on June 01, 2020 (NSE) and has given -8.04% returns over the last 6 months and -18.85% over the last 12 months.

Srikalahasthi Pipes
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'20Dec'19Mar'19
Net Sales/Income from operations398.47446.25408.70
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations398.47446.25408.70
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials172.63241.85239.42
Purchase of Traded Goods1.30--3.91
Increase/Decrease in Stocks13.81-13.65-8.43
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost20.7822.4618.79
Depreciation10.5010.469.20
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses122.89122.23104.28
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax56.5662.9141.52
Other Income20.9714.4512.92
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax77.5377.3654.44
Interest13.5412.237.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax63.9965.1347.43
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax63.9965.1347.43
Tax13.26-2.5311.60
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities50.7367.6635.83
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period50.7367.6635.83
Equity Share Capital46.7046.7046.70
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS10.8614.497.60
Diluted EPS10.8614.497.60
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS10.8614.497.60
Diluted EPS10.8614.497.60
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited




First Published on Jun 2, 2020 09:21 am

tags #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Srikalahasthi #Srikalahasthi Pipes #Steel - Pig Iron

