Srikalahasthi Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 360.82 crore, up 21.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 360.82 crore in June 2019 up 21.8% from Rs. 296.24 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 33.38 crore in June 2019 up 93.03% from Rs. 17.29 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 69.58 crore in June 2019 up 69.05% from Rs. 41.16 crore in June 2018.

Srikalahasthi EPS has increased to Rs. 7.14 in June 2019 from Rs. 3.71 in June 2018.

Srikalahasthi shares closed at 170.15 on July 19, 2019 (NSE) and has given -9.11% returns over the last 6 months and -13.70% over the last 12 months.