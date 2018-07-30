Srikalahasthi standalone Jun-2018 sales at Rs 296.24 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 296.24 339.21 433.05 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 296.24 339.21 433.05 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 176.54 181.89 205.28 Purchase of Traded Goods 8.39 0.55 72.57 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -6.29 7.14 -13.09 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 18.40 19.18 18.96 Depreciation 9.04 8.45 8.76 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 70.85 76.42 85.02 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 19.32 45.58 55.55 Other Income 12.80 11.53 6.19 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 32.12 57.11 61.74 Interest 10.95 11.20 11.42 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 21.17 45.91 50.32 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 21.17 45.91 50.32 Tax 3.88 11.59 13.88 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 17.29 34.32 36.44 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 17.29 34.32 36.44 Equity Share Capital 46.70 46.70 39.76 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 3.71 7.41 9.17 Diluted EPS 3.71 7.41 9.17 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 3.71 7.41 9.17 Diluted EPS 3.71 7.41 9.17 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited