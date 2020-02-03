Srikalahasthi Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 446.25 crore, up 12.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 446.25 crore in December 2019 up 12.31% from Rs. 397.36 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 67.66 crore in December 2019 up 117.15% from Rs. 31.16 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 87.82 crore in December 2019 up 13.64% from Rs. 77.28 crore in December 2018.

Srikalahasthi EPS has increased to Rs. 14.49 in December 2019 from Rs. 6.68 in December 2018.

Srikalahasthi shares closed at 192.75 on February 01, 2020 (NSE) and has given 16.15% returns over the last 6 months and 8.84% over the last 12 months.