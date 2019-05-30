Sri Vajra Gran Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore, down 13.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore in March 2019 down 13.84% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.43 crore in March 2019 down 44.47% from Rs. 0.30 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.33 crore in March 2019 down 32% from Rs. 0.25 crore in March 2018.

Sri Vajra Gran shares closed at 2.23 on May 15, 2018 (BSE)