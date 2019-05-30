Sri Vajra Gran Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore, down 13.84% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sri Vajra Granites are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore in March 2019 down 13.84% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.43 crore in March 2019 down 44.47% from Rs. 0.30 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.33 crore in March 2019 down 32% from Rs. 0.25 crore in March 2018.
Sri Vajra Gran shares closed at 2.23 on May 15, 2018 (BSE)
|
|Sri Vajra Granites
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.06
|0.01
|0.06
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.06
|0.01
|0.06
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.23
|0.02
|0.29
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.01
|0.02
|0.02
|Depreciation
|0.04
|0.04
|0.05
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.14
|0.02
|0.01
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.37
|-0.10
|-0.30
|Other Income
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.37
|-0.10
|-0.30
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.37
|-0.10
|-0.30
|Exceptional Items
|-0.05
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.43
|-0.10
|-0.30
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.43
|-0.10
|-0.30
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.43
|-0.10
|-0.30
|Equity Share Capital
|7.26
|7.26
|7.26
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|--
|--
|-0.41
|Diluted EPS
|--
|--
|-0.41
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|--
|--
|-0.41
|Diluted EPS
|--
|--
|-0.41
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
