Sri Ramakrishna Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.82 crore, down 51.96% Y-o-Y

Nov 14, 2022 / 12:56 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sri Ramakrishna Mills (Coimbatore) are:Net Sales at Rs 5.82 crore in September 2022 down 51.96% from Rs. 12.11 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.02 crore in September 2022 down 176.41% from Rs. 2.64 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.25 crore in September 2022 down 129.55% from Rs. 4.23 crore in September 2021. Sri Ramakrishna shares closed at 28.95 on November 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given 8.02% returns over the last 6 months and 82.08% over the last 12 months.
Sri Ramakrishna Mills (Coimbatore)
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations5.8210.6412.11
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations5.8210.6412.11
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials4.246.184.86
Purchase of Traded Goods0.710.261.96
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.090.14-1.88
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.981.111.41
Depreciation0.070.070.06
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses1.301.961.60
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.400.904.09
Other Income0.080.090.08
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.320.994.17
Interest0.700.740.80
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-2.020.263.37
Exceptional Items----0.05
P/L Before Tax-2.020.263.42
Tax--0.070.78
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-2.020.192.64
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-2.020.192.64
Equity Share Capital7.127.127.12
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-2.830.273.71
Diluted EPS-2.830.273.71
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-2.830.273.71
Diluted EPS-2.830.273.71
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

