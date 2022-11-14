Sri Ramakrishna Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.82 crore, down 51.96% Y-o-Y

Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 5.82 10.64 12.11 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 5.82 10.64 12.11 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 4.24 6.18 4.86 Purchase of Traded Goods 0.71 0.26 1.96 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.09 0.14 -1.88 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.98 1.11 1.41 Depreciation 0.07 0.07 0.06 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 1.30 1.96 1.60 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.40 0.90 4.09 Other Income 0.08 0.09 0.08 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.32 0.99 4.17 Interest 0.70 0.74 0.80 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -2.02 0.26 3.37 Exceptional Items -- -- 0.05 P/L Before Tax -2.02 0.26 3.42 Tax -- 0.07 0.78 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -2.02 0.19 2.64 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -2.02 0.19 2.64 Equity Share Capital 7.12 7.12 7.12 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -2.83 0.27 3.71 Diluted EPS -2.83 0.27 3.71 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -2.83 0.27 3.71 Diluted EPS -2.83 0.27 3.71 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited