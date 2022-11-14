Sri Ramakrishna Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.82 crore, down 51.96% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sri Ramakrishna Mills (Coimbatore) are:Net Sales at Rs 5.82 crore in September 2022 down 51.96% from Rs. 12.11 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.02 crore in September 2022 down 176.41% from Rs. 2.64 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.25 crore in September 2022 down 129.55% from Rs. 4.23 crore in September 2021.
|Sri Ramakrishna shares closed at 28.95 on November 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given 8.02% returns over the last 6 months and 82.08% over the last 12 months.
|Sri Ramakrishna Mills (Coimbatore)
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|5.82
|10.64
|12.11
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|5.82
|10.64
|12.11
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|4.24
|6.18
|4.86
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.71
|0.26
|1.96
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.09
|0.14
|-1.88
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.98
|1.11
|1.41
|Depreciation
|0.07
|0.07
|0.06
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.30
|1.96
|1.60
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.40
|0.90
|4.09
|Other Income
|0.08
|0.09
|0.08
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.32
|0.99
|4.17
|Interest
|0.70
|0.74
|0.80
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.02
|0.26
|3.37
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|0.05
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.02
|0.26
|3.42
|Tax
|--
|0.07
|0.78
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.02
|0.19
|2.64
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.02
|0.19
|2.64
|Equity Share Capital
|7.12
|7.12
|7.12
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.83
|0.27
|3.71
|Diluted EPS
|-2.83
|0.27
|3.71
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.83
|0.27
|3.71
|Diluted EPS
|-2.83
|0.27
|3.71
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited