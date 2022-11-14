Sri Ramakrishna Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.82 crore, down 51.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.82 crore in September 2022 down 51.96% from Rs. 12.11 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.02 crore in September 2022 down 176.41% from Rs. 2.64 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.25 crore in September 2022 down 129.55% from Rs. 4.23 crore in September 2021.