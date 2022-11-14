English
    Sri Ramakrishna Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.82 crore, down 51.96% Y-o-Y

    November 14, 2022 / 12:56 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sri Ramakrishna Mills (Coimbatore) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 5.82 crore in September 2022 down 51.96% from Rs. 12.11 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.02 crore in September 2022 down 176.41% from Rs. 2.64 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.25 crore in September 2022 down 129.55% from Rs. 4.23 crore in September 2021.

    Sri Ramakrishna shares closed at 28.95 on November 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given 8.02% returns over the last 6 months and 82.08% over the last 12 months.

    Sri Ramakrishna Mills (Coimbatore)
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations5.8210.6412.11
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations5.8210.6412.11
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials4.246.184.86
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.710.261.96
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.090.14-1.88
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.981.111.41
    Depreciation0.070.070.06
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.301.961.60
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.400.904.09
    Other Income0.080.090.08
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.320.994.17
    Interest0.700.740.80
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-2.020.263.37
    Exceptional Items----0.05
    P/L Before Tax-2.020.263.42
    Tax--0.070.78
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-2.020.192.64
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-2.020.192.64
    Equity Share Capital7.127.127.12
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.830.273.71
    Diluted EPS-2.830.273.71
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.830.273.71
    Diluted EPS-2.830.273.71
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Nov 14, 2022 12:44 pm