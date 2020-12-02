Sri Ramakrishna Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 4.45 crore, down 28.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.45 crore in September 2020 down 28.24% from Rs. 6.20 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.22 crore in September 2020 down 86.4% from Rs. 1.64 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.21 crore in September 2020 down 51.01% from Rs. 2.47 crore in September 2019.

Sri Ramakrishna EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.31 in September 2020 from Rs. 2.30 in September 2019.

Sri Ramakrishna shares closed at 8.55 on December 01, 2020 (BSE) and has given -19.57% returns over the last 12 months.