Sri Ramakrishna Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 12.59 crore, up 24.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.59 crore in March 2022 up 24.19% from Rs. 10.14 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.84 crore in March 2022 up 67.98% from Rs. 0.50 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.49 crore in March 2022 down 25% from Rs. 3.32 crore in March 2021.

Sri Ramakrishna EPS has increased to Rs. 1.18 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.70 in March 2021.

Sri Ramakrishna shares closed at 31.40 on May 27, 2022 (BSE)