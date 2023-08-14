Sri Ramakrishna Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 13.49 crore, up 26.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.49 crore in June 2023 up 26.8% from Rs. 10.64 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.97 crore in June 2023 up 402.69% from Rs. 0.19 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.38 crore in June 2023 up 124.53% from Rs. 1.06 crore in June 2022.

Sri Ramakrishna EPS has increased to Rs. 1.36 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.27 in June 2022.

Sri Ramakrishna shares closed at 28.59 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 83.86% returns over the last 6 months and -15.54% over the last 12 months.