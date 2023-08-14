English
    Sri Ramakrishna Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 13.49 crore, up 26.8% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 01:08 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sri Ramakrishna Mills (Coimbatore) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 13.49 crore in June 2023 up 26.8% from Rs. 10.64 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.97 crore in June 2023 up 402.69% from Rs. 0.19 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.38 crore in June 2023 up 124.53% from Rs. 1.06 crore in June 2022.

    Sri Ramakrishna EPS has increased to Rs. 1.36 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.27 in June 2022.

    Sri Ramakrishna shares closed at 28.59 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 83.86% returns over the last 6 months and -15.54% over the last 12 months.

    Sri Ramakrishna Mills (Coimbatore)
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations13.4913.1510.64
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations13.4913.1510.64
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials5.525.226.18
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.720.700.26
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.480.470.14
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.521.251.11
    Depreciation0.250.540.07
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.972.211.96
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.032.760.90
    Other Income0.110.140.09
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.132.900.99
    Interest0.840.940.74
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.301.960.26
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.301.960.26
    Tax0.330.060.07
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.971.900.19
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.971.900.19
    Equity Share Capital7.127.127.12
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.362.670.27
    Diluted EPS1.362.670.27
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.362.670.27
    Diluted EPS1.362.670.27
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 14, 2023 01:00 pm

