Sri Ramakrishna Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10.64 crore, up 41.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.64 crore in June 2022 up 41.15% from Rs. 7.54 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.19 crore in June 2022 up 157.87% from Rs. 0.33 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.06 crore in June 2022 up 265.52% from Rs. 0.29 crore in June 2021.

Sri Ramakrishna EPS has increased to Rs. 0.27 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.47 in June 2021.

Sri Ramakrishna shares closed at 33.85 on August 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -19.88% returns over the last 6 months and 90.17% over the last 12 months.