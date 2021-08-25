Sri Ramakrishna Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 7.54 crore, up 3115.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.54 crore in June 2021 up 3115.15% from Rs. 0.23 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.33 crore in June 2021 up 80.83% from Rs. 1.74 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.29 crore in June 2021 up 129.59% from Rs. 0.98 crore in June 2020.

Sri Ramakrishna shares closed at 11.80 on August 24, 2021 (BSE) and has given 29.67% returns over the last 6 months and 35.48% over the last 12 months.