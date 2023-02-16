 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sri Ramakrishna Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.90 crore, down 16.28% Y-o-Y

Feb 16, 2023 / 12:45 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sri Ramakrishna Mills (Coimbatore) are:

Net Sales at Rs 9.90 crore in December 2022 down 16.28% from Rs. 11.82 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2022 up 123.57% from Rs. 0.85 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.17 crore in December 2022 up 338.78% from Rs. 0.49 crore in December 2021.

Sri Ramakrishna Mills (Coimbatore)
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 9.90 5.82 11.82
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 9.90 5.82 11.82
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 4.63 4.24 6.58
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.94 0.71 1.22
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.84 -0.09 -0.76
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.08 0.98 3.44
Depreciation 0.21 0.07 0.06
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.31 1.30 1.91
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.89 -1.40 -0.63
Other Income 0.06 0.08 0.08
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.96 -1.32 -0.55
Interest 0.76 0.70 0.74
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.20 -2.02 -1.29
Exceptional Items -- -- 0.16
P/L Before Tax 0.20 -2.02 -1.13
Tax -- -- -0.28
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.20 -2.02 -0.85
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.20 -2.02 -0.85
Equity Share Capital 7.12 7.12 7.12
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.28 -2.83 -1.19
Diluted EPS 0.28 -2.83 -1.19
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.28 -2.83 -1.19
Diluted EPS 0.28 -2.83 -1.19
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited