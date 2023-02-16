Sri Ramakrishna Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.90 crore, down 16.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.90 crore in December 2022 down 16.28% from Rs. 11.82 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2022 up 123.57% from Rs. 0.85 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.17 crore in December 2022 up 338.78% from Rs. 0.49 crore in December 2021.