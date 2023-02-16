Sri Ramakrishna Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.90 crore, down 16.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.90 crore in December 2022 down 16.28% from Rs. 11.82 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2022 up 123.57% from Rs. 0.85 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.17 crore in December 2022 up 338.78% from Rs. 0.49 crore in December 2021.

Sri Ramakrishna EPS has increased to Rs. 0.28 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.19 in December 2021.

Sri Ramakrishna shares closed at 21.70 on February 15, 2023 (BSE) and has given -35.99% returns over the last 6 months and -41.98% over the last 12 months.