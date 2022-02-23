Sri Ramakrishna Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 11.82 crore, up 89.91% Y-o-Y
February 23, 2022 / 03:59 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sri Ramakrishna Mills (Coimbatore) are:
Net Sales at Rs 11.82 crore in December 2021 up 89.91% from Rs. 6.23 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.85 crore in December 2021 down 150.39% from Rs. 1.68 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.49 crore in December 2021 down 119.6% from Rs. 2.50 crore in December 2020.
Sri Ramakrishna shares closed at 29.05 on February 22, 2022 (BSE)
|Sri Ramakrishna Mills (Coimbatore)
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|11.82
|12.11
|6.23
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|11.82
|12.11
|6.23
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|6.58
|4.86
|1.63
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.22
|1.96
|2.62
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.76
|-1.88
|-3.06
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.44
|1.41
|1.36
|Depreciation
|0.06
|0.06
|0.06
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.91
|1.60
|1.22
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.63
|4.09
|2.39
|Other Income
|0.08
|0.08
|0.06
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.55
|4.17
|2.44
|Interest
|0.74
|0.80
|0.74
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.29
|3.37
|1.71
|Exceptional Items
|0.16
|0.05
|0.02
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.13
|3.42
|1.73
|Tax
|-0.28
|0.78
|0.05
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.85
|2.64
|1.68
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.85
|2.64
|1.68
|Equity Share Capital
|7.12
|7.12
|7.12
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.19
|3.71
|2.36
|Diluted EPS
|-1.19
|3.71
|2.36
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.19
|3.71
|2.36
|Diluted EPS
|-1.19
|3.71
|2.36
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited