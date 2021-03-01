Sri Ramakrishna Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 6.23 crore, up 79.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.23 crore in December 2020 up 79.15% from Rs. 3.47 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.68 crore in December 2020 up 508.49% from Rs. 0.28 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.50 crore in December 2020 up 187.36% from Rs. 0.87 crore in December 2019.

Sri Ramakrishna EPS has increased to Rs. 2.36 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.39 in December 2019.

Sri Ramakrishna shares closed at 9.10 on February 24, 2021 (BSE)