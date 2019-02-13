Sri Ramakrishna Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 7.37 crore, up 108.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.37 crore in December 2018 up 108.72% from Rs. 3.53 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.10 crore in December 2018 up 175.61% from Rs. 1.45 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.36 crore in December 2018 up 377.65% from Rs. 0.85 crore in December 2017.

Sri Ramakrishna EPS has increased to Rs. 1.54 in December 2018 from Rs. 2.04 in December 2017.

Sri Ramakrishna shares closed at 13.50 on January 17, 2019 (BSE)