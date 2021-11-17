Sri Ramakrishna Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 12.11 crore, up 172.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.11 crore in September 2021 up 172.37% from Rs. 4.45 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.64 crore in September 2021 up 1079.66% from Rs. 0.22 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.23 crore in September 2021 up 249.59% from Rs. 1.21 crore in September 2020.

Sri Ramakrishna EPS has increased to Rs. 3.71 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.31 in September 2020.

Sri Ramakrishna shares closed at 17.45 on November 16, 2021 (BSE)