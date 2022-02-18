Sri Ramakrishna Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 11.82 crore, up 89.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.82 crore in December 2021 up 89.92% from Rs. 6.22 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.85 crore in December 2021 down 150.56% from Rs. 1.67 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.49 crore in December 2021 down 119.6% from Rs. 2.50 crore in December 2020.

Sri Ramakrishna shares closed at 33.80 on February 17, 2022 (BSE)