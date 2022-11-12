 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sri Nachammai Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 35.78 crore, down 34% Y-o-Y

Nov 12, 2022 / 06:34 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sri Nachammai Cloth Mills are:

Net Sales at Rs 35.78 crore in September 2022 down 34% from Rs. 54.21 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.66 crore in September 2022 down 239.75% from Rs. 0.47 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.16 crore in September 2022 down 47.98% from Rs. 2.23 crore in September 2021.

Sri Nachammai shares closed at 44.15 on November 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given -16.46% returns over the last 6 months and -11.26% over the last 12 months.

Sri Nachammai Cloth Mills
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 35.78 39.67 54.21
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 35.78 39.67 54.21
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 28.22 36.95 35.65
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -2.88 -13.84 -1.90
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 2.38 3.43 4.21
Depreciation 0.47 0.43 0.30
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 7.17 10.25 14.28
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.41 2.44 1.66
Other Income 0.27 0.32 0.27
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.69 2.76 1.93
Interest 1.34 1.30 1.22
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.65 1.46 0.72
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.65 1.46 0.72
Tax 0.01 -0.02 0.25
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.66 1.48 0.47
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.66 1.48 0.47
Equity Share Capital 4.29 4.29 4.29
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.54 3.46 1.10
Diluted EPS -1.54 3.46 1.10
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.54 3.46 1.10
Diluted EPS -1.54 3.46 1.10
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
