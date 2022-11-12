Sri Nachammai Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 35.78 crore, down 34% Y-o-Y
November 12, 2022 / 06:34 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sri Nachammai Cloth Mills are:
Net Sales at Rs 35.78 crore in September 2022 down 34% from Rs. 54.21 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.66 crore in September 2022 down 239.75% from Rs. 0.47 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.16 crore in September 2022 down 47.98% from Rs. 2.23 crore in September 2021.
Sri Nachammai shares closed at 44.15 on November 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given -16.46% returns over the last 6 months and -11.26% over the last 12 months.
|Sri Nachammai Cloth Mills
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|35.78
|39.67
|54.21
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|35.78
|39.67
|54.21
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|28.22
|36.95
|35.65
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-2.88
|-13.84
|-1.90
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.38
|3.43
|4.21
|Depreciation
|0.47
|0.43
|0.30
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|7.17
|10.25
|14.28
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.41
|2.44
|1.66
|Other Income
|0.27
|0.32
|0.27
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.69
|2.76
|1.93
|Interest
|1.34
|1.30
|1.22
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.65
|1.46
|0.72
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.65
|1.46
|0.72
|Tax
|0.01
|-0.02
|0.25
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.66
|1.48
|0.47
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.66
|1.48
|0.47
|Equity Share Capital
|4.29
|4.29
|4.29
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.54
|3.46
|1.10
|Diluted EPS
|-1.54
|3.46
|1.10
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.54
|3.46
|1.10
|Diluted EPS
|-1.54
|3.46
|1.10
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
