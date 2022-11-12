Sri Nachammai Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 35.78 crore, down 34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 35.78 crore in September 2022 down 34% from Rs. 54.21 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.66 crore in September 2022 down 239.75% from Rs. 0.47 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.16 crore in September 2022 down 47.98% from Rs. 2.23 crore in September 2021.

Sri Nachammai shares closed at 44.15 on November 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given -16.46% returns over the last 6 months and -11.26% over the last 12 months.