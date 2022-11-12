English
    Sri Nachammai Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 35.78 crore, down 34% Y-o-Y

    November 12, 2022 / 06:34 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sri Nachammai Cloth Mills are:

    Net Sales at Rs 35.78 crore in September 2022 down 34% from Rs. 54.21 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.66 crore in September 2022 down 239.75% from Rs. 0.47 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.16 crore in September 2022 down 47.98% from Rs. 2.23 crore in September 2021.

    Sri Nachammai shares closed at 44.15 on November 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given -16.46% returns over the last 6 months and -11.26% over the last 12 months.

    Sri Nachammai Cloth Mills
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations35.7839.6754.21
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations35.7839.6754.21
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials28.2236.9535.65
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.88-13.84-1.90
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.383.434.21
    Depreciation0.470.430.30
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses7.1710.2514.28
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.412.441.66
    Other Income0.270.320.27
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.692.761.93
    Interest1.341.301.22
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.651.460.72
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.651.460.72
    Tax0.01-0.020.25
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.661.480.47
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.661.480.47
    Equity Share Capital4.294.294.29
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.543.461.10
    Diluted EPS-1.543.461.10
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.543.461.10
    Diluted EPS-1.543.461.10
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

