Sri Nachammai Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 54.21 crore, up 17.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 54.21 crore in September 2021 up 17.95% from Rs. 45.96 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.47 crore in September 2021 up 396.32% from Rs. 0.10 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.23 crore in September 2021 up 8.78% from Rs. 2.05 crore in September 2020.

Sri Nachammai EPS has increased to Rs. 1.10 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.22 in September 2020.

Sri Nachammai shares closed at 55.10 on November 08, 2021 (BSE)