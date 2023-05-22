Sri Nachammai Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 19.54 crore, down 65.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 19.54 crore in March 2023 down 65.19% from Rs. 56.14 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.76 crore in March 2023 down 166.83% from Rs. 2.64 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.39 crore in March 2023 down 145.18% from Rs. 5.29 crore in March 2022.

Sri Nachammai shares closed at 36.70 on May 18, 2023 (BSE) and has given -16.87% returns over the last 6 months and -30.56% over the last 12 months.