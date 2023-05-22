English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Sri Nachammai Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 19.54 crore, down 65.19% Y-o-Y

    May 22, 2023 / 03:00 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sri Nachammai Cloth Mills are:

    Net Sales at Rs 19.54 crore in March 2023 down 65.19% from Rs. 56.14 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.76 crore in March 2023 down 166.83% from Rs. 2.64 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.39 crore in March 2023 down 145.18% from Rs. 5.29 crore in March 2022.

    Sri Nachammai shares closed at 36.70 on May 18, 2023 (BSE) and has given -16.87% returns over the last 6 months and -30.56% over the last 12 months.

    Sri Nachammai Cloth Mills
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations19.5422.2156.14
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations19.5422.2156.14
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials13.8212.2041.11
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.437.47-4.93
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.821.243.13
    Depreciation0.280.240.48
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.483.3711.80
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.29-2.314.56
    Other Income0.620.270.25
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.67-2.044.81
    Interest0.650.781.32
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-3.32-2.823.48
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-3.32-2.823.48
    Tax-1.56-0.430.85
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.76-2.392.64
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.76-2.392.64
    Equity Share Capital4.294.294.29
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-4.11-5.576.16
    Diluted EPS-4.11-5.576.16
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-4.11-5.576.16
    Diluted EPS-4.11-5.576.16
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Sri Nachammai #Sri Nachammai Cloth Mills #Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended
    first published: May 22, 2023 02:55 pm