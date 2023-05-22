Sri Nachammai Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 19.54 crore, down 65.19% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sri Nachammai Cloth Mills are:
Net Sales at Rs 19.54 crore in March 2023 down 65.19% from Rs. 56.14 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.76 crore in March 2023 down 166.83% from Rs. 2.64 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.39 crore in March 2023 down 145.18% from Rs. 5.29 crore in March 2022.
Sri Nachammai shares closed at 36.70 on May 18, 2023 (BSE) and has given -16.87% returns over the last 6 months and -30.56% over the last 12 months.
|Sri Nachammai Cloth Mills
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|19.54
|22.21
|56.14
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|19.54
|22.21
|56.14
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|13.82
|12.20
|41.11
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|2.43
|7.47
|-4.93
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.82
|1.24
|3.13
|Depreciation
|0.28
|0.24
|0.48
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.48
|3.37
|11.80
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.29
|-2.31
|4.56
|Other Income
|0.62
|0.27
|0.25
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.67
|-2.04
|4.81
|Interest
|0.65
|0.78
|1.32
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.32
|-2.82
|3.48
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.32
|-2.82
|3.48
|Tax
|-1.56
|-0.43
|0.85
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.76
|-2.39
|2.64
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.76
|-2.39
|2.64
|Equity Share Capital
|4.29
|4.29
|4.29
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.11
|-5.57
|6.16
|Diluted EPS
|-4.11
|-5.57
|6.16
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.11
|-5.57
|6.16
|Diluted EPS
|-4.11
|-5.57
|6.16
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited