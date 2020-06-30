Sri Nachammai Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 40.37 crore, up 0.57% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sri Nachammai Cloth Mills are:
Net Sales at Rs 40.37 crore in March 2020 up 0.57% from Rs. 40.14 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.30 crore in March 2020 up 58.28% from Rs. 0.71 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.96 crore in March 2020 up 106.99% from Rs. 1.43 crore in March 2019.
Sri Nachammai shares closed at 11.55 on June 29, 2020 (BSE) and has given 5.29% returns over the last 6 months
|Sri Nachammai Cloth Mills
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|40.37
|36.51
|40.14
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|40.37
|36.51
|40.14
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|19.64
|21.88
|27.26
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|9.00
|2.18
|-1.00
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|4.32
|Employees Cost
|2.87
|2.85
|1.80
|Depreciation
|1.60
|0.27
|0.35
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|6.23
|7.84
|6.70
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.03
|1.50
|0.72
|Other Income
|0.33
|0.29
|0.36
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.36
|1.79
|1.08
|Interest
|1.73
|1.61
|1.37
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.37
|0.18
|-0.29
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.37
|0.18
|-0.29
|Tax
|-0.07
|-0.04
|0.42
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.30
|0.22
|-0.71
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.30
|0.22
|-0.71
|Equity Share Capital
|4.29
|4.29
|4.29
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.69
|0.51
|-1.65
|Diluted EPS
|-0.69
|0.51
|-1.65
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.69
|0.51
|-1.65
|Diluted EPS
|-0.69
|0.51
|-1.65
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
First Published on Jun 30, 2020 10:15 am