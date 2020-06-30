Sri Nachammai Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 40.37 crore, up 0.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 40.37 crore in March 2020 up 0.57% from Rs. 40.14 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.30 crore in March 2020 up 58.28% from Rs. 0.71 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.96 crore in March 2020 up 106.99% from Rs. 1.43 crore in March 2019.

Sri Nachammai shares closed at 11.55 on June 29, 2020 (BSE) and has given 5.29% returns over the last 6 months