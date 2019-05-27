Sri Nachammai Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 40.14 crore, down 16.63% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sri Nachammai Cloth Mills are:
Net Sales at Rs 40.14 crore in March 2019 down 16.63% from Rs. 48.15 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.71 crore in March 2019 down 351.52% from Rs. 0.28 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.43 crore in March 2019 down 25.52% from Rs. 1.92 crore in March 2018.
Sri Nachammai shares closed at 15.45 on May 22, 2019 (BSE)
|
|Sri Nachammai Cloth Mills
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|40.14
|31.49
|48.15
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|40.14
|31.49
|48.15
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|27.26
|28.49
|25.65
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.00
|-10.54
|9.39
|Power & Fuel
|4.32
|4.38
|3.86
|Employees Cost
|1.80
|3.67
|3.36
|Depreciation
|0.35
|0.31
|0.64
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|6.70
|4.71
|4.27
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.72
|0.48
|0.99
|Other Income
|0.36
|0.33
|0.30
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.08
|0.80
|1.28
|Interest
|1.37
|1.18
|1.22
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.29
|-0.37
|0.06
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.29
|-0.37
|0.06
|Tax
|0.42
|-0.09
|-0.22
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.71
|-0.28
|0.28
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.71
|-0.28
|0.28
|Equity Share Capital
|4.29
|4.29
|4.29
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.65
|-0.66
|0.66
|Diluted EPS
|-1.65
|-0.66
|0.66
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.65
|-0.66
|0.66
|Diluted EPS
|-1.65
|-0.66
|0.66
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited