Sri Nachammai Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 40.14 crore, down 16.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 40.14 crore in March 2019 down 16.63% from Rs. 48.15 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.71 crore in March 2019 down 351.52% from Rs. 0.28 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.43 crore in March 2019 down 25.52% from Rs. 1.92 crore in March 2018.

Sri Nachammai shares closed at 15.45 on May 22, 2019 (BSE)