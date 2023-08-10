Sri Nachammai Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 22.92 crore, down 42.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 22.92 crore in June 2023 down 42.23% from Rs. 39.67 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.83 crore in June 2023 down 223.59% from Rs. 1.48 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.18 crore in June 2023 down 105.64% from Rs. 3.19 crore in June 2022.

Sri Nachammai shares closed at 36.50 on August 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 3.11% returns over the last 6 months and -27.65% over the last 12 months.