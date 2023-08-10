English
    Sri Nachammai Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 22.92 crore, down 42.23% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 01:53 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sri Nachammai Cloth Mills are:

    Net Sales at Rs 22.92 crore in June 2023 down 42.23% from Rs. 39.67 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.83 crore in June 2023 down 223.59% from Rs. 1.48 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.18 crore in June 2023 down 105.64% from Rs. 3.19 crore in June 2022.

    Sri Nachammai shares closed at 36.50 on August 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 3.11% returns over the last 6 months and -27.65% over the last 12 months.

    Sri Nachammai Cloth Mills
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations22.9219.5439.67
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations22.9219.5439.67
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials16.7613.8236.95
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.802.43-13.84
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.751.823.43
    Depreciation0.290.280.43
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.084.4810.25
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.75-3.292.44
    Other Income0.290.620.32
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.47-2.672.76
    Interest1.140.651.30
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.61-3.321.46
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.61-3.321.46
    Tax0.22-1.56-0.02
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.83-1.761.48
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.83-1.761.48
    Equity Share Capital4.294.294.29
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-4.28-4.113.46
    Diluted EPS-4.28-4.113.46
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-4.28-4.113.46
    Diluted EPS-4.28-4.113.46
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Sri Nachammai #Sri Nachammai Cloth Mills #Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended
    first published: Aug 10, 2023 01:44 pm

