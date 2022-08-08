Sri Nachammai Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 39.67 crore, up 22.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 39.67 crore in June 2022 up 22.05% from Rs. 32.50 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.48 crore in June 2022 up 197.41% from Rs. 0.50 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.19 crore in June 2022 up 28.63% from Rs. 2.48 crore in June 2021.

Sri Nachammai EPS has increased to Rs. 3.46 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.16 in June 2021.

Sri Nachammai shares closed at 54.00 on August 05, 2022 (BSE) and has given -5.18% returns over the last 6 months and -16.73% over the last 12 months.