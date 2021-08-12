Sri Nachammai Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 32.50 crore, up 118.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 32.50 crore in June 2021 up 118.42% from Rs. 14.88 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.50 crore in June 2021 up 118.02% from Rs. 2.77 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.48 crore in June 2021 up 241.71% from Rs. 1.75 crore in June 2020.

Sri Nachammai EPS has increased to Rs. 1.16 in June 2021 from Rs. 6.46 in June 2020.

Sri Nachammai shares closed at 57.15 on August 11, 2021 (BSE)