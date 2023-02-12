 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Sri Nachammai Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 22.21 crore, down 63.95% Y-o-Y

Feb 12, 2023 / 09:55 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sri Nachammai Cloth Mills are:

Net Sales at Rs 22.21 crore in December 2022 down 63.95% from Rs. 61.62 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.39 crore in December 2022 down 204.68% from Rs. 2.28 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.80 crore in December 2022 down 140.72% from Rs. 4.42 crore in December 2021.

Sri Nachammai Cloth Mills
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 22.21 35.78 61.62
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 22.21 35.78 61.62
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 12.20 28.22 37.81
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 7.47 -2.88 2.15
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.24 2.38 4.08
Depreciation 0.24 0.47 0.47
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 3.37 7.17 13.44
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.31 0.41 3.67
Other Income 0.27 0.27 0.28
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.04 0.69 3.95
Interest 0.78 1.34 0.94
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -2.82 -0.65 3.01
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -2.82 -0.65 3.01
Tax -0.43 0.01 0.73
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -2.39 -0.66 2.28
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -2.39 -0.66 2.28
Equity Share Capital 4.29 4.29 4.29
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -5.57 -1.54 5.32
Diluted EPS -5.57 -1.54 5.32
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -5.57 -1.54 5.32
Diluted EPS -5.57 -1.54 5.32
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited