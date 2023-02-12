English
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Sri Nachammai Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 22.21 crore, down 63.95% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023 / 09:55 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sri Nachammai Cloth Mills are:

    Net Sales at Rs 22.21 crore in December 2022 down 63.95% from Rs. 61.62 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.39 crore in December 2022 down 204.68% from Rs. 2.28 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.80 crore in December 2022 down 140.72% from Rs. 4.42 crore in December 2021.

    Sri Nachammai Cloth Mills
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations22.2135.7861.62
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations22.2135.7861.62
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials12.2028.2237.81
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks7.47-2.882.15
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.242.384.08
    Depreciation0.240.470.47
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.377.1713.44
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.310.413.67
    Other Income0.270.270.28
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.040.693.95
    Interest0.781.340.94
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-2.82-0.653.01
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-2.82-0.653.01
    Tax-0.430.010.73
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-2.39-0.662.28
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-2.39-0.662.28
    Equity Share Capital4.294.294.29
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-5.57-1.545.32
    Diluted EPS-5.57-1.545.32
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-5.57-1.545.32
    Diluted EPS-5.57-1.545.32
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited