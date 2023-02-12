Sri Nachammai Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 22.21 crore, down 63.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 22.21 crore in December 2022 down 63.95% from Rs. 61.62 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.39 crore in December 2022 down 204.68% from Rs. 2.28 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.80 crore in December 2022 down 140.72% from Rs. 4.42 crore in December 2021.

Sri Nachammai shares closed at 35.40 on February 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given -29.83% returns over the last 6 months and -41.29% over the last 12 months.