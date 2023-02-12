Sri Nachammai Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 22.21 crore, down 63.95% Y-o-Y
February 12, 2023 / 09:55 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sri Nachammai Cloth Mills are:
Net Sales at Rs 22.21 crore in December 2022 down 63.95% from Rs. 61.62 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.39 crore in December 2022 down 204.68% from Rs. 2.28 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.80 crore in December 2022 down 140.72% from Rs. 4.42 crore in December 2021.
Sri Nachammai shares closed at 35.40 on February 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given -29.83% returns over the last 6 months and -41.29% over the last 12 months.
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|22.21
|35.78
|61.62
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|22.21
|35.78
|61.62
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|12.20
|28.22
|37.81
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|7.47
|-2.88
|2.15
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.24
|2.38
|4.08
|Depreciation
|0.24
|0.47
|0.47
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.37
|7.17
|13.44
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.31
|0.41
|3.67
|Other Income
|0.27
|0.27
|0.28
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.04
|0.69
|3.95
|Interest
|0.78
|1.34
|0.94
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.82
|-0.65
|3.01
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.82
|-0.65
|3.01
|Tax
|-0.43
|0.01
|0.73
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.39
|-0.66
|2.28
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.39
|-0.66
|2.28
|Equity Share Capital
|4.29
|4.29
|4.29
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.57
|-1.54
|5.32
|Diluted EPS
|-5.57
|-1.54
|5.32
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.57
|-1.54
|5.32
|Diluted EPS
|-5.57
|-1.54
|5.32
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited