Sri Nachammai Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 45.94 crore, up 25.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 45.94 crore in December 2020 up 25.83% from Rs. 36.51 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.33 crore in December 2020 up 53.64% from Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.70 crore in December 2020 down 17.48% from Rs. 2.06 crore in December 2019.

Sri Nachammai EPS has increased to Rs. 0.78 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.51 in December 2019.

Sri Nachammai shares closed at 17.25 on February 04, 2021 (BSE) and has given 34.45% returns over the last 6 months