Sri Nachammai Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 31.49 crore, down 25.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 31.49 crore in December 2018 down 25.91% from Rs. 42.51 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.28 crore in December 2018 down 284.35% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.11 crore in December 2018 down 36.21% from Rs. 1.74 crore in December 2017.

Sri Nachammai shares closed at 15.69 on February 01, 2019 (BSE) and has given -10.09% returns over the last 6 months and -18.28% over the last 12 months.