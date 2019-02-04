Sri Nachammai Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 31.49 crore, down 25.91% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sri Nachammai Cloth Mills are:
Net Sales at Rs 31.49 crore in December 2018 down 25.91% from Rs. 42.51 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.28 crore in December 2018 down 284.35% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.11 crore in December 2018 down 36.21% from Rs. 1.74 crore in December 2017.
Sri Nachammai shares closed at 15.69 on February 01, 2019 (BSE) and has given -10.09% returns over the last 6 months and -18.28% over the last 12 months.
|
|Sri Nachammai Cloth Mills
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|31.49
|36.32
|42.51
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|31.49
|36.32
|42.51
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|28.49
|33.74
|24.97
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|0.45
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-10.54
|-13.06
|4.62
|Power & Fuel
|4.38
|4.70
|4.16
|Employees Cost
|3.67
|3.91
|3.48
|Depreciation
|0.31
|0.32
|0.63
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.71
|5.04
|4.01
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.48
|1.21
|0.65
|Other Income
|0.33
|0.32
|0.46
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.80
|1.53
|1.11
|Interest
|1.18
|1.17
|1.02
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.37
|0.36
|0.09
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.37
|0.36
|0.09
|Tax
|-0.09
|0.13
|0.16
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.28
|0.23
|-0.07
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.28
|0.23
|-0.07
|Equity Share Capital
|4.29
|4.29
|4.29
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.66
|0.54
|-0.17
|Diluted EPS
|-0.66
|0.54
|-0.17
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.66
|0.54
|-0.17
|Diluted EPS
|-0.66
|0.54
|-0.17
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited