Sri Lakshmi Tex Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 37.79 crore, up 3.26% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Textiles (Arni) are:
Net Sales at Rs 37.79 crore in September 2022 up 3.26% from Rs. 36.60 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.52 crore in September 2022 down 723.41% from Rs. 1.05 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.11 crore in September 2022 down 342.18% from Rs. 2.11 crore in September 2021.
Sri Lakshmi Tex shares closed at 44.75 on November 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given -25.10% returns over the last 6 months
|
|Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Textiles (Arni)
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|37.79
|42.97
|36.60
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|37.79
|42.97
|36.60
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|28.41
|30.44
|22.85
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|0.39
|0.00
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.98
|-0.16
|-0.35
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.44
|4.55
|4.37
|Depreciation
|0.41
|0.41
|0.38
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|8.10
|8.12
|7.64
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.55
|-0.77
|1.70
|Other Income
|0.02
|0.10
|0.02
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.52
|-0.67
|1.73
|Interest
|1.00
|0.79
|0.68
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-6.52
|-1.45
|1.05
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-6.52
|-1.45
|1.05
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-6.52
|-1.45
|1.05
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-6.52
|-1.45
|1.05
|Equity Share Capital
|3.33
|3.33
|3.33
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-19.58
|-4.37
|3.14
|Diluted EPS
|-19.58
|-4.37
|3.14
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-19.58
|-4.37
|3.14
|Diluted EPS
|-19.58
|-4.37
|3.14
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited