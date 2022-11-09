 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sri Lakshmi Tex Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 37.79 crore, up 3.26% Y-o-Y

Nov 09, 2022 / 11:02 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Textiles (Arni) are:

Net Sales at Rs 37.79 crore in September 2022 up 3.26% from Rs. 36.60 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.52 crore in September 2022 down 723.41% from Rs. 1.05 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.11 crore in September 2022 down 342.18% from Rs. 2.11 crore in September 2021.

Sri Lakshmi Tex shares closed at 44.75 on November 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given -25.10% returns over the last 6 months

Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Textiles (Arni)
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 37.79 42.97 36.60
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 37.79 42.97 36.60
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 28.41 30.44 22.85
Purchase of Traded Goods -- 0.39 0.00
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.98 -0.16 -0.35
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 4.44 4.55 4.37
Depreciation 0.41 0.41 0.38
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 8.10 8.12 7.64
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -5.55 -0.77 1.70
Other Income 0.02 0.10 0.02
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -5.52 -0.67 1.73
Interest 1.00 0.79 0.68
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -6.52 -1.45 1.05
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -6.52 -1.45 1.05
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -6.52 -1.45 1.05
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -6.52 -1.45 1.05
Equity Share Capital 3.33 3.33 3.33
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -19.58 -4.37 3.14
Diluted EPS -19.58 -4.37 3.14
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -19.58 -4.37 3.14
Diluted EPS -19.58 -4.37 3.14
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
