    Sri Lakshmi Tex Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 37.79 crore, up 3.26% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022 / 11:02 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Textiles (Arni) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 37.79 crore in September 2022 up 3.26% from Rs. 36.60 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.52 crore in September 2022 down 723.41% from Rs. 1.05 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.11 crore in September 2022 down 342.18% from Rs. 2.11 crore in September 2021.

    Sri Lakshmi Tex shares closed at 44.75 on November 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given -25.10% returns over the last 6 months

    Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Textiles (Arni)
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations37.7942.9736.60
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations37.7942.9736.60
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials28.4130.4422.85
    Purchase of Traded Goods--0.390.00
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.98-0.16-0.35
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.444.554.37
    Depreciation0.410.410.38
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses8.108.127.64
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-5.55-0.771.70
    Other Income0.020.100.02
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-5.52-0.671.73
    Interest1.000.790.68
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-6.52-1.451.05
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-6.52-1.451.05
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-6.52-1.451.05
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-6.52-1.451.05
    Equity Share Capital3.333.333.33
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-19.58-4.373.14
    Diluted EPS-19.58-4.373.14
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-19.58-4.373.14
    Diluted EPS-19.58-4.373.14
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

