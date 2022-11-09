Sri Lakshmi Tex Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 37.79 crore, up 3.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 37.79 crore in September 2022 up 3.26% from Rs. 36.60 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.52 crore in September 2022 down 723.41% from Rs. 1.05 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.11 crore in September 2022 down 342.18% from Rs. 2.11 crore in September 2021.

Sri Lakshmi Tex shares closed at 44.75 on November 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given -25.10% returns over the last 6 months