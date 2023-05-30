Sri Lakshmi Tex Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 34.40 crore, down 17.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 34.40 crore in March 2023 down 17.27% from Rs. 41.58 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.39 crore in March 2023 down 644.59% from Rs. 0.99 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.74 crore in March 2023 down 301.08% from Rs. 1.86 crore in March 2022.

Sri Lakshmi Tex shares closed at 36.29 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given -8.36% returns over the last 6 months and -36.33% over the last 12 months.