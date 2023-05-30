English
    Sri Lakshmi Tex Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 34.40 crore, down 17.27% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 10:24 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Textiles (Arni) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 34.40 crore in March 2023 down 17.27% from Rs. 41.58 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.39 crore in March 2023 down 644.59% from Rs. 0.99 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.74 crore in March 2023 down 301.08% from Rs. 1.86 crore in March 2022.

    Sri Lakshmi Tex shares closed at 36.29 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given -8.36% returns over the last 6 months and -36.33% over the last 12 months.

    Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Textiles (Arni)
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations34.4035.8741.58
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations34.4035.8741.58
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials24.8725.8727.80
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.540.49--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.110.75-0.39
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.754.714.25
    Depreciation0.490.420.38
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses8.369.568.14
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-4.50-5.921.40
    Other Income0.270.240.07
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-4.23-5.681.48
    Interest1.160.790.49
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-5.39-6.470.99
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-5.39-6.470.99
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-5.39-6.470.99
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-5.39-6.470.99
    Equity Share Capital3.333.333.33
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-16.16-19.402.97
    Diluted EPS-16.16-19.402.97
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-16.16-19.402.97
    Diluted EPS-16.16-19.402.97
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

