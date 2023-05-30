Sri Lakshmi Tex Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 34.40 crore, down 17.27% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Textiles (Arni) are:
Net Sales at Rs 34.40 crore in March 2023 down 17.27% from Rs. 41.58 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.39 crore in March 2023 down 644.59% from Rs. 0.99 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.74 crore in March 2023 down 301.08% from Rs. 1.86 crore in March 2022.
Sri Lakshmi Tex shares closed at 36.29 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given -8.36% returns over the last 6 months and -36.33% over the last 12 months.
|Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Textiles (Arni)
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|34.40
|35.87
|41.58
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|34.40
|35.87
|41.58
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|24.87
|25.87
|27.80
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.54
|0.49
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.11
|0.75
|-0.39
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.75
|4.71
|4.25
|Depreciation
|0.49
|0.42
|0.38
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|8.36
|9.56
|8.14
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.50
|-5.92
|1.40
|Other Income
|0.27
|0.24
|0.07
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.23
|-5.68
|1.48
|Interest
|1.16
|0.79
|0.49
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-5.39
|-6.47
|0.99
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-5.39
|-6.47
|0.99
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-5.39
|-6.47
|0.99
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-5.39
|-6.47
|0.99
|Equity Share Capital
|3.33
|3.33
|3.33
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-16.16
|-19.40
|2.97
|Diluted EPS
|-16.16
|-19.40
|2.97
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-16.16
|-19.40
|2.97
|Diluted EPS
|-16.16
|-19.40
|2.97
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited