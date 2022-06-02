Sri Lakshmi Tex Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 41.58 crore, up 27.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 41.58 crore in March 2022 up 27.5% from Rs. 32.62 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.99 crore in March 2022 down 74.73% from Rs. 3.91 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.86 crore in March 2022 down 61.25% from Rs. 4.80 crore in March 2021.

Sri Lakshmi Tex EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.97 in March 2022 from Rs. 11.75 in March 2021.

Sri Lakshmi Tex shares closed at 57.70 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given 855.30% returns over the last 12 months.