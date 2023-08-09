English
    Sri Lakshmi Tex Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 35.06 crore, down 18.41% Y-o-Y

    August 09, 2023 / 01:01 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Textiles (Arni) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 35.06 crore in June 2023 down 18.41% from Rs. 42.97 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.25 crore in June 2023 down 260.61% from Rs. 1.45 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.77 crore in June 2023 down 1350% from Rs. 0.26 crore in June 2022.

    Sri Lakshmi Tex shares closed at 39.78 on August 08, 2023 (BSE) and has given -0.18% returns over the last 6 months and -17.30% over the last 12 months.

    Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Textiles (Arni)
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations35.0634.4042.97
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations35.0634.4042.97
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials24.7824.8730.44
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.530.540.39
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.23-0.11-0.16
    Power & Fuel--5.635.09
    Employees Cost4.964.754.55
    Depreciation0.460.490.41
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses8.362.733.03
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-4.26-4.50-0.77
    Other Income0.040.270.10
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-4.23-4.23-0.67
    Interest1.021.160.79
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-5.25-5.39-1.45
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-5.25-5.39-1.45
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-5.25-5.39-1.45
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-5.25-5.39-1.45
    Equity Share Capital3.333.333.33
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-15.74-16.16-4.37
    Diluted EPS-15.74-16.16-4.37
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-15.74-16.16-4.37
    Diluted EPS-15.74-16.16-4.37
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

