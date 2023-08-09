Sri Lakshmi Tex Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 35.06 crore, down 18.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 35.06 crore in June 2023 down 18.41% from Rs. 42.97 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.25 crore in June 2023 down 260.61% from Rs. 1.45 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.77 crore in June 2023 down 1350% from Rs. 0.26 crore in June 2022.

Sri Lakshmi Tex shares closed at 39.78 on August 08, 2023 (BSE) and has given -0.18% returns over the last 6 months and -17.30% over the last 12 months.