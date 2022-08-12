 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sri Lakshmi Tex Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 42.97 crore, up 37.16% Y-o-Y

Aug 12, 2022 / 02:36 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Textiles (Arni) are:

Net Sales at Rs 42.97 crore in June 2022 up 37.16% from Rs. 31.33 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.45 crore in June 2022 down 205.9% from Rs. 1.37 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.26 crore in June 2022 down 110.79% from Rs. 2.41 crore in June 2021.

Sri Lakshmi Tex shares closed at 61.25 on August 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -16.15% returns over the last 6 months and 391.97% over the last 12 months.

Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Textiles (Arni)
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 42.97 41.58 31.33
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 42.97 41.58 31.33
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 30.44 27.80 19.14
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.39 -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.16 -0.39 -1.06
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 4.55 4.25 4.06
Depreciation 0.41 0.38 0.35
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 8.12 8.14 6.80
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.77 1.40 2.05
Other Income 0.10 0.07 0.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.67 1.48 2.06
Interest 0.79 0.49 0.69
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.45 0.99 1.37
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -1.45 0.99 1.37
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.45 0.99 1.37
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.45 0.99 1.37
Equity Share Capital 3.33 3.33 3.33
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -4.37 2.97 4.12
Diluted EPS -4.37 2.97 4.12
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -4.37 2.97 4.12
Diluted EPS -4.37 2.97 4.12
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

