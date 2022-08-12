Sri Lakshmi Tex Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 42.97 crore, up 37.16% Y-o-Y
August 12, 2022 / 02:36 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Textiles (Arni) are:
Net Sales at Rs 42.97 crore in June 2022 up 37.16% from Rs. 31.33 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.45 crore in June 2022 down 205.9% from Rs. 1.37 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.26 crore in June 2022 down 110.79% from Rs. 2.41 crore in June 2021.
Sri Lakshmi Tex shares closed at 61.25 on August 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -16.15% returns over the last 6 months and 391.97% over the last 12 months.
|Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Textiles (Arni)
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|42.97
|41.58
|31.33
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|42.97
|41.58
|31.33
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|30.44
|27.80
|19.14
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.39
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.16
|-0.39
|-1.06
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.55
|4.25
|4.06
|Depreciation
|0.41
|0.38
|0.35
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|8.12
|8.14
|6.80
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.77
|1.40
|2.05
|Other Income
|0.10
|0.07
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.67
|1.48
|2.06
|Interest
|0.79
|0.49
|0.69
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.45
|0.99
|1.37
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.45
|0.99
|1.37
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.45
|0.99
|1.37
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.45
|0.99
|1.37
|Equity Share Capital
|3.33
|3.33
|3.33
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.37
|2.97
|4.12
|Diluted EPS
|-4.37
|2.97
|4.12
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.37
|2.97
|4.12
|Diluted EPS
|-4.37
|2.97
|4.12
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited