Sri Lakshmi Tex Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 42.97 crore, up 37.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 42.97 crore in June 2022 up 37.16% from Rs. 31.33 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.45 crore in June 2022 down 205.9% from Rs. 1.37 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.26 crore in June 2022 down 110.79% from Rs. 2.41 crore in June 2021.

Sri Lakshmi Tex shares closed at 61.25 on August 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -16.15% returns over the last 6 months and 391.97% over the last 12 months.