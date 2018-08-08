Sri Lakshmi Tex standalone Jun-2018 sales at Rs 28.51 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 28.51 24.75 26.00 Other Operating Income -- -- 0.05 Total Income From Operations 28.51 24.75 26.05 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 18.18 16.67 16.25 Purchase of Traded Goods 0.01 1.23 0.52 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.94 -1.33 0.76 Power & Fuel 4.62 4.07 -- Employees Cost 3.54 4.45 3.04 Depreciation 0.36 0.37 0.35 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 1.72 1.24 5.89 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.86 -1.95 -0.76 Other Income 0.05 0.68 -- P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.80 -1.27 -0.76 Interest 0.21 0.06 0.35 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.02 -1.33 -1.11 Exceptional Items -- 1.81 -- P/L Before Tax -1.02 0.48 -1.11 Tax -- -- -- P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.02 0.48 -1.11 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.02 0.48 -1.11 Equity Share Capital 3.33 3.33 3.33 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -3.06 1.43 -3.33 Diluted EPS -3.06 1.43 -3.33 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -3.06 1.43 -3.33 Diluted EPS -3.06 1.43 -3.33 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited