Sri Lakshmi Tex Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 35.87 crore, down 11.69% Y-o-Y

Feb 10, 2023 / 03:23 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Textiles (Arni) are:

Net Sales at Rs 35.87 crore in December 2022 down 11.69% from Rs. 40.62 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.47 crore in December 2022 down 779.73% from Rs. 0.95 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.26 crore in December 2022 down 334.82% from Rs. 2.24 crore in December 2021.

Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Textiles (Arni)
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 35.87 37.79 40.62
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 35.87 37.79 40.62
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 25.87 28.41 24.84
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.49 -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.75 1.98 0.73
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 4.71 4.44 4.59
Depreciation 0.42 0.41 0.38
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 9.56 8.10 8.22
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -5.92 -5.55 1.85
Other Income 0.24 0.02 0.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -5.68 -5.52 1.86
Interest 0.79 1.00 0.91
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -6.47 -6.52 0.95
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -6.47 -6.52 0.95
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -6.47 -6.52 0.95
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -6.47 -6.52 0.95
Equity Share Capital 3.33 3.33 3.33
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -19.40 -19.58 2.85
Diluted EPS -19.40 -19.58 2.85
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -19.40 -19.58 2.85
Diluted EPS -19.40 -19.58 2.85
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited