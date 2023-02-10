English
    Sri Lakshmi Tex Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 35.87 crore, down 11.69% Y-o-Y

    February 10, 2023 / 03:23 PM IST
     
     
    Net Sales at Rs 35.87 crore in December 2022 down 11.69% from Rs. 40.62 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.47 crore in December 2022 down 779.73% from Rs. 0.95 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.26 crore in December 2022 down 334.82% from Rs. 2.24 crore in December 2021.

    Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Textiles (Arni)
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations35.8737.7940.62
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations35.8737.7940.62
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials25.8728.4124.84
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.49----
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.751.980.73
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.714.444.59
    Depreciation0.420.410.38
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses9.568.108.22
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-5.92-5.551.85
    Other Income0.240.020.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-5.68-5.521.86
    Interest0.791.000.91
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-6.47-6.520.95
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-6.47-6.520.95
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-6.47-6.520.95
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-6.47-6.520.95
    Equity Share Capital3.333.333.33
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-19.40-19.582.85
    Diluted EPS-19.40-19.582.85
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-19.40-19.582.85
    Diluted EPS-19.40-19.582.85
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
