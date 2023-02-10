Sri Lakshmi Tex Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 35.87 crore, down 11.69% Y-o-Y
February 10, 2023 / 03:23 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Textiles (Arni) are:
Net Sales at Rs 35.87 crore in December 2022 down 11.69% from Rs. 40.62 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.47 crore in December 2022 down 779.73% from Rs. 0.95 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.26 crore in December 2022 down 334.82% from Rs. 2.24 crore in December 2021.
Sri Lakshmi Tex shares closed at 37.85 on February 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given -27.07% returns over the last 6 months and -47.76% over the last 12 months.
|Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Textiles (Arni)
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|35.87
|37.79
|40.62
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|35.87
|37.79
|40.62
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|25.87
|28.41
|24.84
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.49
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.75
|1.98
|0.73
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.71
|4.44
|4.59
|Depreciation
|0.42
|0.41
|0.38
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|9.56
|8.10
|8.22
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.92
|-5.55
|1.85
|Other Income
|0.24
|0.02
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.68
|-5.52
|1.86
|Interest
|0.79
|1.00
|0.91
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-6.47
|-6.52
|0.95
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-6.47
|-6.52
|0.95
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-6.47
|-6.52
|0.95
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-6.47
|-6.52
|0.95
|Equity Share Capital
|3.33
|3.33
|3.33
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-19.40
|-19.58
|2.85
|Diluted EPS
|-19.40
|-19.58
|2.85
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-19.40
|-19.58
|2.85
|Diluted EPS
|-19.40
|-19.58
|2.85
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited