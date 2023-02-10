Sri Lakshmi Tex Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 35.87 crore, down 11.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 35.87 crore in December 2022 down 11.69% from Rs. 40.62 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.47 crore in December 2022 down 779.73% from Rs. 0.95 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.26 crore in December 2022 down 334.82% from Rs. 2.24 crore in December 2021.

Sri Lakshmi Tex shares closed at 37.85 on February 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given -27.07% returns over the last 6 months and -47.76% over the last 12 months.