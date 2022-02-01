Sri Lakshmi Tex Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 40.62 crore, up 55.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 40.62 crore in December 2021 up 55.27% from Rs. 26.16 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.95 crore in December 2021 up 1072.6% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.24 crore in December 2021 up 93.1% from Rs. 1.16 crore in December 2020.

Sri Lakshmi Tex EPS has increased to Rs. 2.85 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.29 in December 2020.

Sri Lakshmi Tex shares closed at 72.75 on January 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given 609.06% returns over the last 6 months and 989.07% over the last 12 months.